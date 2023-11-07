Listen Live
Local

What You Need To Know For Elections Today

Published on November 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

What You Need To Know For Elections Today

1. Double Check Your Voter Registration: Prior to heading to the polls, it is advisable to verify your voter registration status. This can be done by contacting your local election office or using online resources provided by your state’s election commission.

2. Have your ID with you: Remember to bring a valid form of identification with you when you go to vote. Different states have different ID requirements, so it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the specific identification guidelines in your area.

3. Polling Hours: The polls typically open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. It’s important to note that anyone who is in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot, regardless of the time it takes to reach the voting booth.

By adhering to these suggestions, you can help ensure a seamless voting process and exercise your right effectively.

Click Here For Important Election Information

RELATED TAGS

Indiana Polls polls open today Vote Today

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close