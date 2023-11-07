What You Need To Know For Elections Today

1. Double Check Your Voter Registration: Prior to heading to the polls, it is advisable to verify your voter registration status. This can be done by contacting your local election office or using online resources provided by your state’s election commission.

2. Have your ID with you: Remember to bring a valid form of identification with you when you go to vote. Different states have different ID requirements, so it’s essential to familiarize yourself with the specific identification guidelines in your area.

3. Polling Hours: The polls typically open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. local time. It’s important to note that anyone who is in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballot, regardless of the time it takes to reach the voting booth.

By adhering to these suggestions, you can help ensure a seamless voting process and exercise your right effectively.

