The Fix with Karen Vaughn: New Edition Announces a Las Vegas Residency

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

New Edition Announces a Las Vegas Residency

Calling all Indy Candy Girls!! New Edition will be taking up residency in Las Vegas. Yesterday, they announced a six-date residency at the Wynn Las Vegas Encore Theater next year. For the past two years, the group has been touring relentlessly and says that this residency is for the diehard fans to see them perform in a more intimate setting. The show will begin on February 28, and tickets will go on sale this Friday.

Click Here For Full Story

DMX Didn’t Want to Record His Hit Song “Party Up”

Swizz Beats recently shared with Rolling Stone magazine his process in the studio. He said the mood of the artist at the recording session has to match the mood of the artist. In the case of DMX, he was not in a Party Up mood when they recorded his biggest song.

Larsa Pippen Responds to Cardi B

BravoCon is in Las Vegas. That’s when all of your favorite Bravo Celebs gather together and dish on their shows and their lives. Larsa Pippen who is on Real Housewives of Miami was there and you may recall awhile back, she said when she was married to Scottie Pippen they had sex 4 times a night, every night. Cardi B recently said she does not believe Larsa and Larsa was asked to comment on that at BravoCon.

Mariah Carey Is Working On New Music

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey! She has a tour, she is working with Victoria’s Secret and Children’s Place and she says she is working on a new album!

Click Here For Full Details