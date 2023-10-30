Mary J. Blige ft. Vado “Still Believe In Love,” AZ “This Is Why” & More | Daily Visuals 10.30.23

No one knows how to capture the ups and downs of love on a record like Mary J. Blige and after three decades in the music game the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is still out here showing can’t no one do it quite like her.

Linking up with Vado for her new visuals to “Still Believe In Love,” Mary J. and her team of grown ass women take to the waters in a fancy yacht where Ms. Blige breaks down her latest set back in her love life while getting her groove back with the iciest of chains. We don’t think we’ve ever seen Mary J. rocking rappers kind of jewelry. More power to her.

Speaking of OG’s, AZ is still out here dropping gems and jewels of his own and in his latest clip to “This Is Why” the Brooklyn rapper rolls up to his fancy estate in his Maybach to remind everyone he’s still living the life of a boss.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kevin Gates, K Camp, and more.

MARY J. BLIGE FT. VADO – “STILL BELIEVE IN LOVE”

AZ – “THIS IS WHY”

KEVIN GATES – “GOD SLIPPERS”

K CAMP – “FAMILY TREE”

MOZZY FT. LIL ZAY OSAMA – “AIN’T ON SH*T”

KING LOS – “THE SECRET RECIPE FREESTYLE”

SHORDIE SHORDIE & MURDA BEATZ – “DON’T FORGET ME”

LIL NIQO – “DREW BREES”

MICK JENKINS – “MOP”

