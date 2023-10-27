Hip-Hop Icon Kurtis Blow Joins SAG-AFTRA Picket Line In Solidarity With The Actors

Actors still striking got an ally in Hip-Hop legend Kurtis Blow.

Spotted on Deadline, Hip Hop Alliance co-founder Kurtis Blow joined the actors on the picket line as SAG-AFTRA continues ongoing negotiations with studios to secure a fair deal for the striking thespians.

Speaking with the website “The Breaks” crafter detailed how his SAG-AFTRA membership played a significant role in his decision to join the actors on the picket line.

Because he is a member of the guild, the health insurance was able to get a life-saving heart transplant in December 2022.

Per Deadline:

I am here supporting all the strikers, supporting SAG-AFTRA in this strike,” he told Deadline. “I think it’s very important that we show unity and solidarity. SAG-AFTRA is our partners, man. They are our partners in Hip Hop Alliance. We love them so much. As a matter of fact, the resources that we have available for all of our members is because SAG-AFTRA cares about people, especially the SAG-AFTRA health plan, which actually saved my life. I had a heart transplant, and the SAG-AFTRA health plan paid for all of it, over $8M, and I am here because of SAG-AFTRA. So, I thank you, I love you all. Please, let’s unite, let’s show solidarity, let’s stand strong, SAG-AFTRA strong baby.

Kurtis Blow Understands Why The Actors Are Striking

The Hip Hop Alliance, which he founded last year with Public Enemy’s Chuck D and Dougie Fresh, fights for fair wages, fair royalties, and strong retirement and health benefits for artists in the Hip-Hop and R&B world. It also secured a deal with a SAG-AFTRA earlier this year, so Blow feels the two entities are fighting the same fight.

“It’s so very important to the future on this planet, the music that we make, so we are fighting for fair wages, royalties, and the streaming, which is so very important nowadays, everyone is into A.I and streaming, and we need a fair deal,” Blow added.

Salute to Kurtis Blow, and we still have our fingers crossed this strike ends, and the actors finally get what they deserve from these studios.

Photo: Jerritt Clark / Getty

