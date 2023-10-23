Not only does Kenya Moore twirl, but her hair does, too. The Detroit native posted a picture of herself looking like a bronze goddess with flowing tresses, and we are mesmerized.

The RHOA star looked flawless as she struck a model-esque pose in a bronze halter dress that seemed to melt onto her cinnamon-colored skin. Her outfit and glow were undeniable, but her long black tresses stole the show. The actress’ healthy-looking hair flowed beautifully in the picture. According to her caption, her lustrous mane is attributed to her Kenya Moore Hair Care line. “Fall into winter hair care with @kenyamoorehair #shampoo and #conditioner and I always protect my strands from heat damage by using my #leaveinconditioner. Available now at @cvspharmacy and @sallybeauty ,” typed the beauty entrepreneur.

Moore’s followers fawned over the model’s pictures and flooded her comment section with praise. One follower gave Moore a perfect score, “10 10 10 across the board .” At the same time, another follower noticed and acknowledged just how hot the star’s picture truly is. “Me at home trying to adjust the temperature ,” commented the fan.

Kenya Moore Hair Care

A hair-care line was a no-brainer move for Kenya Moore. The former Miss USA is known for her gorgeous, lengthy strands that always look well-kept. Whether she’s throwing shade on reality television or sitting pretty in an Instagram post, the diva’s hair is laid.

Moore’s hair brand was introduced to the world during season 7 of RHOA when Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton poked fun at the multi-hyphenate for having water in her product bottles at her soft launch. Since then, Moore’s hair-care line has launched in CVS Pharmacy and Sally Beauty and has also evolved into an exclusive hair salon in Atlanta, Georgia, called Kenya Moore Hair Spa.

And if using her products and going to her spa has her hair looking like that, we may have to test her brand out!

Kenya Moore Stuns In Gorgeous Kenya Moore Haircare Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com