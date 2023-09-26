Chris Brown Sued For $2 Million Over Popeyes Chicken Loan

Millionaire musicians getting sued by major companies is nothing new, but the latest is pretty head-scratching.

R&B star Chris Brown is embroiled in a lawsuit stemming from Popeyes in the amount of $2 million.

Now, if you’re wondering if Brown ordered copious amounts of wings –spicy, of course– and ran out on the bill a few times, we regret to inform you it’s not nearly as hilarious,

It turns out Brown is actually being sued by City National Bank, who loaned him a few million to purchase two Popeyes franchises. Two other associates, including The-Dream, are named in the lawsuit but assert that Brown’s on the hook for a bit more than the initial $2 million thanks to interest.

“As of February 17, 2023, Borrower and Guarantors owe $2,140,901.74 in unpaid principal and interest,” the lawsuit reads, according to The Blast.

The original lawsuit is based in Georgia, so the two fast-food restaurants are likely there, but the bank filed the case in Los Angeles because that’s where Brown, the loan’s “personal guarantor,” resides.

Though most known for his music and shenanigans, this isn’t Brown’s first leap into owning restaurants.

The Virginia native also owns 14 Burger Kings. In an interview with UsWeekly, he revealed the fun fact as part of a “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” piece back in 2015.

This is just the latest legal woe for Brown, who’s also facing a $71 million lawsuit from his housekeeper after his dog Hades “viciously and brutally” attacked her in 2020.

Brown’s denying all wrongdoing in the case as he moves to get it dismissed.

“[The housekeeper] invited the injuries now complained of and assumed the risk of them with full knowledge of the magnitude of that risk, in that she knew her foregoing conduct might cause the dog to attack her, and seriously injure her, both of which events are alleged to have occurred,” his lawyer said.

