Now in its seventh year, the Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival (BOWSFest) brings together a number of established and growing Black-owned adult beverage brands in the Nation’s Capital. As the largest gathering of its sort in the region, the Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival will also feature additional programming leading up to the weekend showcase.

Under the guidance of founding organizer Chanel Turner, the Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival has the chief goal of providing a roadmap for burgeoning spirits, wine, and beer brands but also celebrating the companies and their founders for their continued success.

Further, the festival aims are wider with industry-related panels, guest mixologists, tastings, and more as BOWSFest puts an emphasis on growth and diversity in the beverages and hospitality spaces.

On Wednesday (September 27), the event’s host hotel, Cambria Navy Yard Riverfront will feature a free happy hour featuring Black-owned brands and an exclusive industry panel featuring experts from the spirits world.

This year, BOWSFEST is partnering with Pronghorn, founded by industry leaders Dia Simms, Dan Sanborn, and Erin Harris. Pronghorn was established to bring diversity across all aspects and levels of the spirits industry and create leadership opportunities.

BOWSFest is expecting over 40 Black-owned brands at this year’s venue, the Captial Turnaround. Guests will be able to sample the products on display with an opportunity for purchase on-site. There will also be culinary experiences helmed by Huncho House’s Chef Tobias Dorzon, and more from FLAVORS, a food incubator nestled in nearby Prince George’s County, Md.

The 7th Annual Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival takes place this Saturday, September 30 from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET at the Captial Turnaround.

For tickets and additional BOWSFest information, click here.

Photo: BOWSFest

7th Annual Black Owned Wine & Spirits Festival Makes DC Return On September 30 was originally published on cassiuslife.com