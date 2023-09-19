Listen Live
Celebrity News

Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More!

Published on September 19, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Hot and Trending with Alfredas

Source: Radio One / R1 Digital

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.

Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close