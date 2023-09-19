Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Sherri Shepard and the writer’s strike, Russell Brand and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Sherri Shepard, Russell Brand & More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Sign-Up For The WTLC Newsletter!
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Federal Civil Rape Case Just As Trial is Set to Begin
-
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
-
Black Tony Is Dropping Erykah Badu Off at the Radio Station [LISTEN]
-
Hip Hop 50 Live Announced: The Official Concert Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop