The Internet Reacts To Summer Walker’s Night Out Following Lil Meech Cheating Rumors

Summer Walker is back outside following her breakup with BMF actor Lil Meech and the internet reacts!

Rather than letting her former boo’s cheating allegations get her down, instead, the Girls Need Love singer linked up with a few of her industry peers for a night out on the town. And it’s safe to say that it looks like they had a blast!

Summer Walker linked up with Saucy Santana, Sukihana, and Sexyy Red, for a night on the town recently following the breakup and was sure to share footage of their exciting night out to Instagram. The group partied it up in a parking lot and inside of a club, sharing videos of the group dancing, throwing money, singing songs in unison, and more.

Check out photos from their night out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvh-PT1gAx-/?img_index=1

The Internet Reacts

“Lmfaoooo! I love u sister! We needed dat!!!” Saucy Santana commented on the photo set while another one of Summer’s followers wrote, “That night out after a breakup be sooo fun you be fine and having a good free time.” Others commented “i’m smiling like i was there with the girlssss” and “Mood af!!!!” and we’re thinking the same!

The R&B songstress also shared photos of her post-breakup fit, donning an all-black short set with her hair in a platinum blonde bob. She accessorized the look with strappy black heels and served face and body in the post. She shared the fashionable photo on her social media page, quoting rapper GloRilla in the caption: “Anyway, life’s great.”

Check out the post below.

Summer looks good and we love that for her!

What Happened?

Summer and Lil Meech reportedly split last month when a Ring home security camera in the hallway of an apartment complex captured the actor entering an apartment with a woman. After the video went viral, Meech reacted via Instagram Story, claiming the woman was his cousin. Shortly after, Summer seemingly threw jabs at her ex beau, signaling to the public that the couple had split amid the viral video.

