Issa Rae is still in her Barbie core era – even while on vacation.

The 38 year old actor and writer took to Instagram over the weekend where she shined on vacation donning a bright pink velour bathing suit from Beyoncé’s Ivy Park brand.

The beauty looked as radiant as ever as she floated in a pool in the sun while lounging on an Ivy Park tube, of course, with a drink in hand. The beauty rocked the pink, two-piece cut out suit with oversized sunglasses and a high, slicked back ponytail and definitely gave us our mood for the rest of the summer.

“vacation brought to you by @weareivypark,” the melanated beauty captioned the photo set before tagging her glam squad. Check it out below.

“It’s the skin and the smile ” one of Issa’s followers commented underneath the post while others wrote, “the skin be skinning every time ” and “Nothing but respect for my president.” nodding to Issa’s role in the Barbie movie.

Issa Rae shines as President Barbie among a star-studded cast in the new Barbie movie that includes America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Alexandra Shipp, and Kingsley Ben-Adir to name a few. While most of the actors will be portrayed as dolls, some of them will play humans in the film.

Barbie hit theaters on July 21st. For more information, click here.

DON’T MISS…

Barbie Honors Madam C.J. Walker With An Inspiring Women Doll

Issa Rae Is Radiant On XONecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Barbie Honors Madam C.J. Walker With An Inspiring Women Doll

Issa Rae Is Radiant On XONecole’s Inaugural Digital Cover

Issa Rae Shines In A Pink Ivy Park Bikini was originally published on hellobeautiful.com