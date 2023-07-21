The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Barack Obama Releases His Summer Playlist

VP Kamala Harris Is Not Havin’ It With The State of Florida

The Florida State Board of Education has new educational standards that includes controversial language about how “slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit,” according to a 216-page document Vice President Kamala Harris was not having with the state of Florida

Barack Obama Releases His Summer Playlist

Our forever president, Barack Obama, released his annual Summer music playlist. Here are some of the titles, 2Pac California Love, The Bangles Walk Like An Eyptian, Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj- Princess Diana. One thing about our forever president, his musical taste is wide and varied. He also posted his Summer reading list on his Instagram page.

Dame Dash On Knowing When It was The End Between Him and Jay-Z

In a recent interview, Dame Dash was asked about R.Kelly and if he feels he is where he belongs and he said yes. He talked about Jay Z working with R.Kelly knowing what he had done to Aaliyah all while Dame Dash was dating Aaliyah.

