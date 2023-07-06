Cardi Deserves Two or Three Cheat Passes | Ep 127 | The Undressing Room Podcast

On this episode of The Undressing Room Podcast Presented by Macy’s, @starringlorel and @ClaudiaJordan talk about relationships and privacy, #TiaMowry and her ex-husband’s dating rule, and whether or not we should guess if women are pregnant.

There seems to be no more privacy in relationships nowadays. This stems from the social media exploits of Offset and Cardi B, when he accused her of cheating on him. There are certain things that we should keep off of social media. But Claudia also thinks, if this is true, then she thinks Cardi deserves her get back.

Also, Lore’l and Claudia discussed when the right time is to meet your partner’s family. Tia Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, have a rule in their divorce that they cannot introduce their next partner to their children until they have been dating exclusively for six months. This is good for children but what about the rest of the family as well? Lore’l and Claudia talked about some hot topics.

If a woman did not tell you she was pregnant, wait until she tells you. This is after people were congratulating Trina on her pregnancy because of the way she looked in her outfit at the BET Awards. Well she was not pregnant. And of course, it Goes Down in Lore’l’s DMs.

