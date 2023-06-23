The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Doug E. Fresh On Prince’s Impact On Him

Issa Rae Says She Has A Fear of Getting Pregnant

Issa Rae got married in the Summer of 2021 so of course she is constantly asked about starting a family. Issa says she has no plans right now due to her fear of pregnancy

Source:https://omny.fm/shows/wveefm-on-demand/v-103s-big-tigger-morning-show-issa-rae-part-1

Doug E. Fresh On Prince’s Impact On Him

Yesterday would have been Prince’s birthday and today through June 11 there is a celebration taking place at Paisley Park honoring Prince. Doug E Fresh who toured extensively with Prince and will be part of the celebration, spoke on the impact Prince had on him. Artists participating in the celebration include Chuck D, Chaka Khan, Stokley, DJ D Nice and more.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IOxZFj4faA

Alicia Keys Has The Keys to The Summer

Alicia Keys is kicking off the North American portion of her tour on June 28th in Florida. The tour is called Keys to The Summer and it will be a 360 experience.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt0ubrv6f0Q





