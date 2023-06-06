57th annual Strawberry Festival returns Thursday on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — Things are sweetening up on Monument Circle as preparations are underway for The 57th annual Indy Strawberry Festival.

“After the [Indy 500] race, it’s the kinda the other official start of summer downtown.”

Four to six tons of strawberries will feed tens of thousands of hungry Hoosiers at the annual Indy Strawberry Festival this Thursday.

“This whole things is like everything in grand proportions.”

Elise Shrock with Christ Church Cathedral says the fundraiser has been a staple in Indianapolis for the past 57 years.

“We love it. We have it down to a science, down to the type of spoon that we use.”

homemade shortcake…

a scoop of vanilla ice cream…

strawberries in syrup…

all topped with whipped cream.

All together to make the star of the show — “the works” Strawberry Shortcake.

They plan to sell a whopping 15,000 this year, which is back up to speed with their pre-pandemic operations.

