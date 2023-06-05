If there’s one thing Cardi B is going to do, is serve a LEWK, and her incredible fashion sense is rubbing off on her daughter Kulture.

The 30-year-old rapper and her adorable daughter stepped out this week in matching pink looks as they stepped out for a mother-daughter date in New York City with just the two of them. For their matching Barbie core looks, Cardi rocked a pink cat suit with lace-up detailing and cutouts on the sides. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and wore her hair in big, fluffy curls that framed the sides of her face with a sleek middle part.

Kulture matched her mommy’s fly and rocked a pink Rick Owens jacket and skirt. The fashionable toddler paired the look with circular pink sunglasses from Burberry and rocked a mini Dior bag and was all smiles as she walked hand in hand with her superstar mama.

The rapper took to Instagram to show off their matching pink looks, uploading a photo carousel along with the caption thanking her fans and the city of NYC for embracing her return to the stage as yesterday’s Summer Jam concert.

“NEW YORK thank you for showing me so much love! People had nasty things to say for weeks just for it to sell out and turn out amazing. I haven’t released music in a long time but this definitely motivated me to get back outside. Thank you to all artists who came out during my set and all of the other amazing artists on the line up… WE DID THAT!! Don’t pay attention to the negativity, when the hate don’t work they start telling lies. I’m on a high right now. Thank you @latto777 @21savage @dougieb___ @glorillapimp @itsbankhead”

Check it out below.

Like mother, like daughter! We just love this adorable duo!

Cardi B And Daughter Kulture Serve Mommy And Me Fashion Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com