Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France

Morgan State University’s marching band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, is heading across the Atlantic.

The school announced that the band will perform in the D-Day 80 Normandy Parade in France.

In a press release, the university’s president David Wilson said:

“When we think of the historic events that have shaped the 20th century and the decades thereafter, the courageous moments that took place on the beaches of Normandy, France nearly 80 years ago, are among them. The opportunity to have our students not only represent our University but also our nation on such a grand world stage in recognition of such a monumental occasion is truly an honor.”

During the parade, the band is set to “America the Beautiful” as they march between Vierville-sur-Mer and Saint Laurent-sur-Mer, overlooking Omaha Beach.

According to the news release, they will also pay their respects by laying a wreath at the Normandy American Cemetery, where more than 9,300 soldiers are laid to rest.

The university said that it will be contributing part of the resources needed to cover the travel expenses of the 152-member band and MSU Alumni Relations and the Morgan State Univerity Foundation will help raise the rest of the money.

Congratulations to the students!

