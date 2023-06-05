Indy

Boone County Vice President Councilwoman found unresponsive in her swimming pool

Published on June 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Indiana Statehouse

Source: Nicola Patterson / Getty

BOONE COUNTY — According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Boone County Vice President Councilwoman Marica Wilhoite was found unresponsive in her swimming pool on Sunday.

First responders were called to her home just before 2 p.m. for a possible drowning.

When they arrived they found Wilhoite unresponsive in her swimming pool.

Life-saving measure were performed, however, Wilhoite was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

At this time, foul play is not suspect according to police. An investigation is underway by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Boone County Council website, Wilhoite had been a member of the council since 2005.

Read more from WRTV here

RELATED TAGS

Boone County Indiana News INDY News WRTV News

More from 106.7 WTLC
Close