The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Chilli & Usher Dated On and Off Until 2019

Hobbs Is Back in The Fast & Furious Franchise

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson played Hobbs in the Fast and Furious franchise. Then he got a spin off movie, Hobbs & Shaw. It was that spin off movie that caused a falling out between The Rock and Vin Diesel leading to The Rock saying he would never return to the Fast and Furious. If you saw the post credit scene of the current Fast and Furious then you know Hobbs is coming back but The Rock has yet to confirm…until now!

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs9eTqSuu90/

Damson Idris On A Scary Moment While Filming Snowfall

Damson Idris who played Franklin Saint on the FX series, Snowfall, recalled a scary moment during the filming of Snowfall. He was having a hard time focusing in on a scene where he had to do something crazy and he called on the wrong thing to help him.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cs9WvUrNSce/

Chilli & Usher Dated On and Off Until 2019

Remember how Usher and Chilli’s relationship had us in a chokehold for the longest time? In the latest issue of People magazine, Chilli reveals that she and Usher actually dated on and off until 2019! She said,

Source: “https://people.com/how-chilli-usher-finally-ended-relationship-exclusive-7505957

Janet Jackson To Re-Issue Her ‘Janet’ Album

Janet Jackson is currently on the “Together Again” tour and will re-release her 1993 album, “Janet,” for its 30th-anniversary edition. The album will be reissued on July 9 in two formats: a two-disc CD and a three-LP set. It will also include 3-never heard new songs

Source: https://ratedrnb.com/2023/05/janet-jackson-janet-30th-anniversary-deluxe-edition/