Philadelphia is known as the ‘city of brotherly love and sisterly affection’ but we are also known to have an edgy side as well. Philadelphians are passionate people. Passionate about our music, passionate about our community, and passionate about our sports. Sometimes that passion is displayed in the not so family-friendly manner.
We can tell our kids one thing, but the next generation is taught by what they see. With that, a national survey has been conducted to determine that Philadelphia has the meanest children in the nation.
RELATED: What’s Trending: What to do When Other People’s Kids Misbehave? [LISTEN]
Over 1,400 people across 28 different cities around the country were questioned by Solitaired.com to rate the rudeness of the kids in their city on a scale of 1-to-10, with 10 being the rudest. The survey determined that 5.90 was the average score on the ‘Rudeness Scale.
Philadelphia ranked number one at 7.21, San Francisco ranked second at 6.78, and New York City’s came in third at 6.55. Nationwide, the rudest age group was found to be Philadelphia’s adolescents (9-12) and teens (13-17). Philadelphia kids 5-years-old to 8-years-old were ranked the third rudest behind San Francisco and Columbus.
RELATED: What’s Trending: How Has Having (Or Not Having) Kids Affected Your Life?
RELATED: Twitter Reacts to Pregnant Philly Women Getting Paid $1K Monthly
Survey Says Philadelphia Has the Rudest Kids in the U.S. was originally published on rnbphilly.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Ya Think?: NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For Florida, “Hostile Toward African Americans”
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)