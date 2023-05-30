WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia is known as the ‘city of brotherly love and sisterly affection’ but we are also known to have an edgy side as well. Philadelphians are passionate people. Passionate about our music, passionate about our community, and passionate about our sports. Sometimes that passion is displayed in the not so family-friendly manner.

We can tell our kids one thing, but the next generation is taught by what they see. With that, a national survey has been conducted to determine that Philadelphia has the meanest children in the nation.

Over 1,400 people across 28 different cities around the country were questioned by Solitaired.com to rate the rudeness of the kids in their city on a scale of 1-to-10, with 10 being the rudest. The survey determined that 5.90 was the average score on the ‘Rudeness Scale.

Philadelphia ranked number one at 7.21, San Francisco ranked second at 6.78, and New York City’s came in third at 6.55. Nationwide, the rudest age group was found to be Philadelphia’s adolescents (9-12) and teens (13-17). Philadelphia kids 5-years-old to 8-years-old were ranked the third rudest behind San Francisco and Columbus.

Survey Says Philadelphia Has the Rudest Kids in the U.S. was originally published on rnbphilly.com