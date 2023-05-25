Indy Parks to open nine pools this Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks will be opening nine of their 20 pools this Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, May 27, Indy Parks will be opening the following locations:
- Broad Ripple Park Outdoor Pool
- Brookside Park Aquatic Center
- Frederick Douglass Park Pool
- Garfield Park Aquatic Center
- Indy Island Aquatic Center
- Perry Park Pool
- Rhodius Park Pool
- Riverside Aquatic Center
- Thatcher Park Pool
Indy Parks will be having a grand opening this holiday weekend.
However, beginning Tuesday the pools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to scheduling conflicts and additional lifeguard training.
The pools will open for good for the summer season the following week.
“Some of our lifeguards are students, so even though our pools are up and running, they’ll be going back to school for the week. Our full summer opening will be the following week,” Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said.
Boyd also confirmed Gustafson Park Outdoor Pool will open next Saturday, June 3.
Read more from WRTV here
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Ya Think?: NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For Florida, “Hostile Toward African Americans”
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Honoring Chuck Brown, RIP