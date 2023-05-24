Entertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Oprah Winfrey Says We got 6 Months

Published on May 24, 2023

Oprah & Stacey Abrams

Source: David Livingston/Paras Griffin / David Livingston/Paras Griffin

Oprah Winfrey Says We Got 6 Months

Yesterday, the trailer for the Color Purple dropped. The movie stars Fantasia alongside Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara, HER and more. Movie drops Christmas day and Oprah, who is one of the producers of the film, says you got six months!

Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CskMd9cLJPr/

SPO-BKN-LAKERS-CAVALIERS

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

Is It The End of An Era for LeBron James?

Last night, the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets. Denver now advances to the NBA Finals. Ironically on the same day Carmelo Anthony, who started his career with Denver, retired from the NBA. That makes LeBron the last man standing from the 2003 NBA draft class. Is he calling it quits?

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW7gjdsPbfg

Celebrities Attend Golden State Warriors v Atlanta Hawks Game

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Usher Says Don’t Believe The Rumor

In a recent interview, Usher dispelled the rumor that he was working on Confessions 2. Is this something we need to hear? 

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJ7aDiBcQ0I

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian

Source: (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage) / (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Kim Kardashian On Mommy Guilt

Kim Kardashian is a guest on Jay Shetty’s podcast titled, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. In a clip circulating on social media, Kim Kardashian says the hardest thing she has to deal with is ‘mom guilt.’

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CseIxf_rynl/

 

