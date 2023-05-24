The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Oprah Winfrey Says We got 6 Months

Oprah Winfrey Says We Got 6 Months
Yesterday, the trailer for the Color Purple dropped. The movie stars Fantasia alongside Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Ciara, HER and more. Movie drops Christmas day and Oprah, who is one of the producers of the film, says you got six months!
Source:https://www.instagram.com/p/CskMd9cLJPr/
Is It The End of An Era for LeBron James?
Last night, the LA Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets. Denver now advances to the NBA Finals. Ironically on the same day Carmelo Anthony, who started his career with Denver, retired from the NBA. That makes LeBron the last man standing from the 2003 NBA draft class. Is he calling it quits?
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CW7gjdsPbfg
Usher Says Don’t Believe The Rumor
In a recent interview, Usher dispelled the rumor that he was working on Confessions 2. Is this something we need to hear?
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QJ7aDiBcQ0I
Kim Kardashian On Mommy Guilt
Kim Kardashian is a guest on Jay Shetty’s podcast titled, On Purpose with Jay Shetty. In a clip circulating on social media, Kim Kardashian says the hardest thing she has to deal with is ‘mom guilt.’
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CseIxf_rynl/
-
Shy Glizzy Arrested For Allegedly Pulling A Gun & Threatening His Girlfriend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black People Who Have Died In 2023
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Ya Think?: NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For Florida, “Hostile Toward African Americans”
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?
-
Eskenazi Health and WTLC are bringing awareness to Mental Health Month!
-
Honoring Chuck Brown, RIP
-
Twitter Reacts to Rihanna’s Baby Being Named After Iconic Wu-Tang Member