Just a few weeks ago we saw Montana’s governor Greg Gianforte signing a bill that banned TikTok from the state. This was the furthest step taken by a state against the doubtful new app. The law contained fines of up to $10,000 per day if you violated its terms. Since then, TikToked vowed that it would take steps in protecting its users in the state.

Now, TikTok has filed a federal lawsuit against the state of Montana after it passed a law against the app and banned it. TikTok argues that banning it is equal to illegal suppression of speech which is against our first amendment. Specifically, the law “unlawfully abridges one of the core freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment.” They also argued that the security threat raised by Tiktok is a national and foreign affairs is a national issue that state officials need not to worry about.

TikTok is seeking to have the law overturned. Owned by ByteDance, the company has over 150 million users in the U.S. alone. TikTok stated, “We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana….We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts.”

In addition to claiming their innocence, TikTok has launched Project Texas which involves teaming up with an Austin-based software company and storing its servers there in the U.S. This is supposed to put more trust in the company by storing information through a U.S. company.

Under Chinese laws, if you’re any type of organization in the country of China, when ordered you must hand over any data to the government when requested. This goes for ByteDance, who would most likely abide by these rules if China wanted information from the U.S.

Montana’s law is slated to take effect in January 2024, but experts say this will be a hard law to get passed.

Here We Go: TikTok is Suing the State of Montana was originally published on hot1009.com