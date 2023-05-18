Eddie Murphy In Talks To Become Inspector Clouseau In ‘Pink Panther’ Reboot

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Eddie Murphy is in talks to inject some melanin into a traditionally white movie character.

Spotted on Variety, Eddie Murphy is in negotiations to become Inspector Clouseau in the upcoming MGM reboot of The Pink Panther.

Jeff Fowler (Sonic The Hedgehog) is on board to direct, and Chris Bremner (Bad Boys for Life, The Man From Toronto) is penning the script.

The late Peter Sellers first brought the role of Inspector Jacques Clouseau to the big screen in the original 1963 comedy film. He would go on to star in numerous follow-ups, 1964’s A Shot in the Dark, 1975’s The Return of the Pink Panther, 1976’s The Pink Panther Strikes Again, and 1978’s Revenge of the Pink Panther.

Other notable white actors to play the Inspector include Alan Arkin, Roger Moore, and Steve Martin.

Outside of making the main character Black, the film will also feature a CGI version of the Pink Panther cartoon mascot, who only appeared in the film’s opening sequences. In the movie, the “Pink Panther” was in reference to a valuable pink diamond that was the subject of a heist in the original film.

The Pink Panther mascot IP was also in video games, product ads, books, and an animated series. The AV Club reports that this new film has more of a Who Framed Roger Rabbit? vibe with a buddy cop tone that will see Murphy’s Clouseau work alongside the CGI character, hence why Fowler was tapped to make this film happen.

Eddie Murphy Is Very Active In Hollywood Again

Murphy has been quite busy lately with his highly successful Coming 2 America on Prime Video, his recent Netflix Original, You People, also starring Jonah Hill, and the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop movie.

Murphy is also in talks to reprise his role as lovable Donkey from The Shrek franchise, and in recent interviews, put it out in the universe that he would love to see a spinoff film for the character.

Illumination heard him loud and clear and is exploring that idea and is currently bringing everyone back for another Shrek movie.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Eddie Murphy In Talks To Become Inspector Clouseau In ‘Pink Panther’ Reboot was originally published on cassiuslife.com