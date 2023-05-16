The Fix with Karen Vaughn: How Nick Cannon Screwed Up Mother’s Day

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Shonda Rhimes Humbly Reminds Interviewer She’s THAT Girl!

In a recent interview, Shonda Rhimes was asked how she pitched the idea of Bridgerton to Netflix. Shonda very humbly said, ‘I don’t pitch anymore’ and the room erupted. The conversation turned to her iconic leading ladies and she was asked about the process of casting Kerry Washington in Scandal and she said they auditioned any and every actress you could think of. The conversation went to Viola Davis and How To Get Away With Murder and she was asked if Viola Davis had to audition. “No, that’s Viola Davis….how can we make this work for you”.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i5tiSAdK4_k

How Nick Cannon Screwed Up Mother’s Day

Nick Cannon shared on his morning show that he had the best of intentions for Mother’s Day. He wanted to write each of the mother’s of his children a personalized letter. Here’s how that good idea went left.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsSFbkDriub/

Gabrielle Union Shares Household Bills With Husband Dwyane Wade

In a recent interview, Gabrielle Union said the following “It’s weird to say I’m head of household…..end someone might not eat.” The internet exploded when she said she splits household bills with her husband Dwyane Wade. His net worth is estimated to be over $100 million dollars and social media could not understand why she’s splitting bills with him. Listen, this is above my tax bracket.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRtxZ2s9ap/

Halle Bailey Has Been Working On the Little Mermaid for A Long Time

Halle Bailey is Disney’s newest princess in The Little Mermaid and she’s been working on it since 2018. Yes, you heard that correctly 5 years of her life on this one movie. You better go see the Little Mermaid when it opens on Friday May 26th.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90P48xcEyiw