Elon Musk Invites Don Lemon To Launch Twitter News Show

Elon Musk is inviting Don Lemon to launch a new show on Twitter. The former CNN anchor was fired from the network last month. Early Wednesday, Musk responded to a tweet from Lemon announcing his firing with the offer, claiming the “audience is much bigger.” Tucker Carlson, who was also ousted from Fox News, announced Tuesday that he’s planning to launch a new version of his show on Twitter. Musk noted he hasn’t signed a deal with Carlson and has emphasized that the social media platform is nonpartisan – he’s looking for creators from both sides of the aisle.

So does Don launch the news show on Twitter or not?

More on this story here: https://thehill.com/homenews/media/3997699-elon-musk-urges-don-lemon-to-launch-new-show-on-twitter/