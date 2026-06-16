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Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny

Published on June 16, 2026

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A woman with curly hair speaking into a microphone in front of a backdrop with "Majic 102.1" and a BMW logo.
Source: Kandi Eastman / Majic 102.1

Nakia Holmes is getting candid about the emotional weight that came with building one of Houston’s most talked-about restaurants. During a recent interview with radio personality Kandi Eastman, the Turkey Leg Hut co-founder became emotional while reflecting on the pressure, criticism, and nonstop headlines that followed the restaurant throughout its rise and fall.

RELATED: Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Lynn Price Admits to Firebombing Bar 5015

Holmes revealed that the journey behind Turkey Leg Hut was far from easy, sharing that prayer and the support of her family became her foundation during the toughest moments. While the restaurant became a cultural hotspot known for its signature stuffed turkey legs, celebrity guests, and long lines stretching down the block, it also became a magnet for controversy, lawsuits, and public disputes that often overshadowed its success.

The restaurant’s closure in 2024 marked the end of an era for many Houstonians, but the headlines never stopped. This week, Holmes’ ex-husband and former business partner, Lyndell “Lynn” Price, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit arson in connection to the 2020 firebombing of Houston nightclub Bar 5015. Prosecutors say Price orchestrated the attack during a business-related dispute and now faces up to 20 years in prison.

Holmes herself also faced legal trouble in 2025 after being accused of helping her then-boyfriend avoid authorities while he was wanted on aggravated kidnapping and assault charges. She denied the allegations, and a Harris County grand jury later declined to indict her. Despite the setbacks, Holmes appears focused on the future, announcing a special Houston pop-up this weekend where fans will once again get a taste of the dishes that made Turkey Leg Hut a national sensation.

Check out the clip below.

Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Moved to Tears Over Public Scrutiny was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

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