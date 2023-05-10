Talking On Cell Phones Linked To Hypertension

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Talking on a cell phone for 30 minutes a week or more has been linked to high blood pressure, according to new research out of China. Those who spent a half-hour on the phone, even hands-free, were 12 percent more likely to develop hypertension. Six hours a week raised the risk to 25 percent. Researchers suggest that low levels of radiofrequency energy emitted by phones could be to blame. But, it also could be that those who talk often on their phones have a more stressful lifestyle in the first place.

More on the research here: https://www.healthshots.com/health-news/hypertension-study-highlights-mobile-phone-use-can-increase-risk-of-high-blood-pressure/