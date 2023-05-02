The Fix with Karen Vaughn: The Met Gala Recap and Tamar Braxton Planning on Eloping?

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The Met Gala Recap

The Met Gala was last night in New York City. The very expensive night is a charity event with the proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Missing from the night’s events were a lot of big names like Beyonce, Lenny Kravitz, Halle Berry, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Nicki Minaj, Lady Gaga—names who usually set the red carpet on fire. Serena Williams announced she was pregnant on the Red Carpet and Rihanna closed out the night wearing a Chanel-inspired Valentino hooded gown with a long train and camellia blooms. She wore fingerless gloves in honor of Karl Lagerfeld who the night was in honor of. There was one Red Carpet Gate Crasher—A ROACH!

Source: http://www.people.com

Diddy Starts Sweatin On The Red Carpet—Real Bad!

Diddy walked the Red Carpet with Yung Miami of the City Girls. Last year there was a clip circulating of Yung Miami interviewing Diddy and in it she said they ‘go together real bad.’ LaLa Anthony was interviewing guests on the Red Carpet and asked Diddy if he and Yung Miami go together ‘real bad’. Diddy could hardly answer the question. One thing for certain, he was sweatin—real bad!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LHCTW4pckDo

Is Tamar Braxton Planning on Eloping?

Toni Braxton was on Sherri when she shared how she found out her sister Tamar was engaged.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNCv3O22crU