George Michael Tops Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Fan Vote

George Michael got over a million ballots to lead the fan vote for this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Voting ended Friday for rock fans to choose their favorite to be inducted this year, and the legendary singer came in first. Cyndi Lauper came in second with over 900-thousand votes, followed by the late Warren Zevon. Rounding out the top five are Iron Maiden and Soundgarden. This year’s inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be announced sometime in May.
More on this story here: https://ultimateclassicrock.com/george-michael-wins-rock-hall-fan-vote/
