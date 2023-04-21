Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Cleared To Return To Football

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

What a difference three and a half months makes! Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is cleared to return to football. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals last season. Team GM Brandon Beane said all doctors who saw Hamlin last week were all in agreement to clear him for football activities. Beane added that Hamlin is “in a great headspace to come back and make his return.” The Bills also confirmed on social media that Hamlin is working out with the team in Buffalo.

More on this story here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/18/sport/damar-hamlin-cleared-to-train-nfl-spt-intl/index.html