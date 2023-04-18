Jalen Hurts Gets Record Breaking $255 Million Deal With Eagles

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Cue up Johnny Kemp because Jalen Hurts got PAID!!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is now the highest paid player in NFL History. Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a new five year deal worth up 255-million-dollars. It includes 179-million-dollars in guaranteed money and a no trade clause. The 24-year-old is fresh off of leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

And now, the Lamar Jackson watch.

More on this deal here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/sport/jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles-nfl-record-spt-intl/index.html