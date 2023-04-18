Football

Jalen Hurts Gets Record Breaking $255 Million Deal With Eagles

Published on April 18, 2023

Jalen Hurts Bry Burrows

Source: Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated / Getty

Cue up Johnny Kemp because Jalen Hurts got PAID!!

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is now the highest paid player in NFL History. Hurts and the Eagles agreed to a new five year deal worth up 255-million-dollars. It includes 179-million-dollars in guaranteed money and a no trade clause. The 24-year-old is fresh off of leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

And now, the Lamar Jackson watch.

More on this deal here: https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/sport/jalen-hurts-philadelphia-eagles-nfl-record-spt-intl/index.html

