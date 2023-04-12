The Fix with Karen Vaughn: SWV On Whether They Would Ever Tour With Xscape

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

SWV On Whether They Would Ever Tour With Xscape

Well, the most entertaining six weeks of television came to an end on Sunday night: SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B has come to an end. Taj and Coko spoke about the experience and Taj says she has regrets about doing the series.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ofjeul_XPI4

Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Clarifies Comments About Her Marriage

And now, on to Xscape. LaTocha Scott was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and she clarified her comments regarding having an open marriage.

Source: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL/status/1645236588824125440?

Marques Houston On The Big Age Difference Between Him and His Wife

Marques Houston-you remember him on the TV show, Sister to Sister and in the group Immature-later becoming, IMX. He was on TVOne’s Uncensored and he spoke about the 19 year age gap between he and his wife.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn45UYjzYB/

Tevin Campbell On Singing The Song “Shhhhhh”

In a recent interview, Tevin Campbell talked about Prince being a big brother to him and what it was like when he recorded the very sexy song “Shhhhh” written and produced by Prince while Tevin’s mom was in the studio.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLTb4bCPS7g