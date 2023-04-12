The Fix with Karen Vaughn: SWV On Whether They Would Ever Tour With Xscape

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
SWV On Whether They Would Ever Tour With Xscape
Well, the most entertaining six weeks of television came to an end on Sunday night: SWV and Xscape: The Queens of R&B has come to an end. Taj and Coko spoke about the experience and Taj says she has regrets about doing the series.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ofjeul_XPI4
Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Clarifies Comments About Her Marriage
And now, on to Xscape. LaTocha Scott was on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live and she clarified her comments regarding having an open marriage.
Source: https://twitter.com/BravoWWHL/status/1645236588824125440?
Marques Houston On The Big Age Difference Between Him and His Wife
Marques Houston-you remember him on the TV show, Sister to Sister and in the group Immature-later becoming, IMX. He was on TVOne’s Uncensored and he spoke about the 19 year age gap between he and his wife.
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqn45UYjzYB/
Tevin Campbell On Singing The Song “Shhhhhh”
In a recent interview, Tevin Campbell talked about Prince being a big brother to him and what it was like when he recorded the very sexy song “Shhhhh” written and produced by Prince while Tevin’s mom was in the studio.
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLTb4bCPS7g
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
Candy Brand 'Peeps' Faces Cancer Backlash
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250!
-
It’s Official: Donald Trump Under Arrest On Criminal Charges In Manhattan Criminal Courthouse
-
94′ Freaknik Doc Has Some ATL Aunties SHOOK!
-
Nia Long to speak at Indianapolis Gala
-
Famous Black Celebrity Siblings We Love