Over 2,000 evacuated due to large industrial fire in Richmond

RICHMOND — Wayne Co. Emergency Management is ordering anyone within half of a mile from a large industrial fire in Richmond to evacuate.

Firefighters are battling the flames at a warehouse at 358 NW F Street in Richmond.

The Director of Wayne County Emergency Management, Matthew Cain says report of smoke in the area came in around 2:40 p.m.

According to the Richmond Fire Department’s Battalion Chief, “all hands are on deck.”

Residents just outside the half mile radius are being asked to shelter in place as precaution because officials are not clear on what chemicals are in the air.

In addition to sheltering in place, people are asked to shut off power, heat and AC.

