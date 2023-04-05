Indy

Shooting victim dies after being found at gas station on far northeast side

Published on April 5, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot at a gas station on Pendleton Pike on the far northeast side of Indianapolis.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 42nd Street and Mt Vernon Court for a report of a person shot. Soon thereafter, they learned the victim was actually at a gas station in the 10000 block of Pendleton Pike.

