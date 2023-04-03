WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Death toll continues to rise after U.S. tornado rips through Midwest, South, and Northeast Regions over the weekend. 33 (and counting) reported dead and several injured following the catastrophic storm.

So far, over three million have been affected by tornadoes hitting at least eight different states, destroying several homes and businesses. Over 2,600 structures were damaged, including most of Little Rock, Arkansas’ city monuments and the collapsed roof at the Apollo Theatre in Illinois—during a concert!

“While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know families across America are mourning the loss of loved ones, desperately waiting for news of others fighting for their lives, and sorting through the rubble of their homes and businesses,” President Biden said in a statement.

The aftermath of the storms continue as severe weather warnings (hail, floods, etc.) issue across the country.

Death Toll Continues to Rise After Tornado Rips Through Midwest, South, and Northeast Regions was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com