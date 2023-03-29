Latto Puts Her Curves On Full Display In A Sheer Black Dress

Latto is heating up her Instagram feed in a sheer, black dress that accents her curves fabulously!
Latto is serving “Big Energy” on the ‘Gram, and we are all over it. The rapper hopped on her social media to wow us in a form fitting, sheer black dress that left little to the imagination. In her hot picture, Latto is bent over posing while giving major face. Her lace/sheer frock reveals some of her tattoos, stomach, thighs, and derriere. Latto paired her garb with black, knee-length patent leather boots and wore her hair in full spiral curls that cascaded down her shoulders. She captioned her sassy post with, “Rip me out the plastic I been acting brand new ,” which is a line from her latest rap song.
Her followers took to her comments with tons of praise for the “Lottery” emcee. Both Storm Reid and Summer Walker posted heart-eye emojis under her picture while another follower wrote, “FACE & BODY CARD NEVA DECLINE .”
According to Latto’s Instagram, she is gearing up to drop a radio podcast titled 777 Radio. The multihyphenate star announced the news a day ago, adding that her first guest will be Chloe Bailey. Congratulations are in order for the Ohio native! We can’t wait to see what this podcast will be all about!
