Mother makes son buy shoes for classmate he was making fun of

LAWRENCE — The mother of a Lawrence Township elementary student took the time to teach her son a valuable lesson in kindness after learning he was being mean to another student in his class.

Ambr Currin says her goal is to raise her children to be good people, especially her youngest son, DJ.

“He is your average boy.. into sports, the baby of the bunch, spoiled,” Currin said. “He’s all boy.”

Currin said she was less than thrilled when she got the call from her son’s third grade teacher at Harrison Hill Elementary School saying he was making fun of another student.

“I got a call that DJ was not being nice to one of his classmates. He was making fun of his attire – his shoes,” Currin said. “DJ knows, along with his teacher, that we don’t do that. I hold him to a standard, he knows how to act outside of the home, he knows how to treat people.”

So she decided to use the incident to teach him an important lesson on being a good human.

