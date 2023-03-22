Everyone’s favorite grandma Ms. Bernice Jenkins calls in to the show to give church announcements, with an emphasis on Ugly Baby Month (also known as April).
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
She also gives members reminders about weight distribution on the pews, Brother Otis’ tragic death, and upcoming “Cover Up for Jesus” program—advising all tight clothes wearing church members to cover up!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
RELATED:
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Little People Don’t Have To Wear A Mask At The Church [WATCH]
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP Choir Rehearsal [WATCH]
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: Don’t Forget April is Ugly Baby Month [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
50 Things That Make A Man Want To Marry You (The Ultimate Guide To Understanding A Man's Commitment)
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
Michael B. Jordan Vs. Jonathan Majors: Who Really Holds The Title Of Sexiest Man Alive?
-
Getting ‘Fits Off: The Best Dressed Men At The 2023 Oscars
-
Miki Howard Reveals Who SHE Believes is Her "Baby Daddy"--MJ? Joe Jackson? Or Neither?