Pike Township bus driver choked student, charged with strangulation

INDIANAPOLIS — A bus driver in Pike Township is facing felony charges after allegedly choking and assaulting a middle school student on their bus.
Court documents allege Leslie Sea, 53, grabbed the throat of a student during a confrontation about getting off at a different bus stop.
The incident began when Sea took a different route due to traffic, according to court documents.
According to court documents, when one student attempted to exit the bus due to the extra time spent on the bus due to the route, Sea told the student to “sit down little boy”.
The student then told Sea to “call me little boy again”.
Court documents allege, at this point, Sea gets in the students face according to surveillance tapes.
When she calls the student “boy” again, the student hits a button to exit the bus.
