The Indianapolis Colts lose out on No. 1 draft pick due to Bears/Panthers trade

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts had a glimmer of hope that they’d be getting the No. 1 overall draft pick for the 2023 season by trading with the Chicago Bears.

However, that possibility has been taken away by none other than ex-head coach, Frank Reich, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

According to the NFL, the Bears sent the first pick in the 2023 draft to the Panthers in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

The Panthers originally had the No. 9 pick. The colts currently hold the No. 4 pick.

The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and later confirmed by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

A wide receiver was one of the biggest needs of the Bears’ for this season, and Moore has proven himself to be quite the star player.

Read more from WRTV here