Eli Lilly to slash insulin prices, cap out-of-pocket costs

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly has announced plans to cut the price for insulin products later this year and immediately expand a spending cap for insured patients.
Lilly will have a price reduction of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins and will expand its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.
“We think it’s time to reduce out of pocket costs for insulin and have insurance work as intended, which is to shield people from their healthcare cost,” David Ricks, Eli Lilly CEO, said.
The decision impacts customers with private insurance, no insurance, Medicare and Medicaid.
According to a news release, the move was put in place to help people living with diabetes that often face annual costs of more than $1,000 for the life-saving insulin they need.
People with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive. More than 8 million Americans use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.
Read more from WRTV here
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250
-
Tank Admits To Hooking Up With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star
-
Five Things You Should Know About Mary Mary
-
#ManCrushMonday: 15 Black Actors Who Are Sexy & Under 40
-
Miki Howard Finally Speaks Out About Her Son's Claim That Michael Jackson is His Father
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced