Brett Farve Sues Shannon Sharpe For Saying He Was Stealing From The Poor

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer, Brett Farve filed defamation lawsuits against multiple people who called him out for his involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal.

One of the individuals named in the suit is a sports commentator and former NFL tight end, Shannon Sharpe.

According to the suit, Farve is accusing Sharpe of publishing defamatory statements of purported fact, referring specifically to Favre, by name, on an episode of his television show, Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.

During the episode of Undisputed, Shannon said Farve was “taking from the underserved [in Mississippi]” and “[Farve] stole money from the people that really needed that money.”

Farve also filed defamation suits against sports commentator and former college kicker, Pat McAfee as well as Shad White, the State Auditor who revealed that Farve was linked to the alleged fraud scheme. According to the suit, “Shad White, the State Auditor of Mississippi, has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”

But White and his media relations team say everything White said about Farve was true and believe the facts support that claim.

“Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor, said media relations director Fletcher Freeman.

“He’s also claimed the auditors are liars despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefitted from misspent funds. Instead of paying New York litigators to try this case, he’d be better off fully repaying the amount of welfare funds he owes the state.”

Brett Favre is still looking to distance himself from his welfare fraud scandal in which $70 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) welfare funds were given to rich people including Favre.

The former NFL quarterback and Mississippi native recently requested to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of misspent welfare funds.

It’s worth mentioning that Favre isn’t the only one being sued. In fact, according to AP, “he is among more than three dozen people or companies being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services as it seeks to recover a portion of the money misspent in the state’s largest-ever public corruption case.”

SEE ALSO:

Brett Favre Wants To Be Removed From Mississippi Lawsuit Seeking To Recover Misappropriated Welfare Funds

What Brett Favre’s Welfare Scandal Means For Black People In Mississippi

The post Brett Farve Sues Shannon Sharpe For Saying He Was Stealing From The Poor appeared first on NewsOne.

Brett Farve Sues Shannon Sharpe For Saying He Was Stealing From The Poor was originally published on newsone.com