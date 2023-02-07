The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Dr Phil On What’s Next for Him

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Megan Good on Working with Whoopi Goldberg on ‘Harlem’
Season 2 of the Amazon Prime series Harlem premiered this past Friday. Megan Good and Whoopi Goldberg’s characters do not get along in the series. Megan was on The View and was asked what it’s like working with Whoopi. Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z97BUpgqCB8
Who Does Gabrielle Union’s Group Chat Want to Win The ‘Big Game?’
Gabrielle Union was on Late Night With Seth Myers when she shared who her group chat wants to win The Big Game this Sunday. Source:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T4ZCEaN6_NU
Dr Phil On What’s Next for Him
Dr. Phil announced last week that after 21 years he was leaving daytime TV but don’t worry-that’s not the end of the road for Dr. Phil. Source:https://www.etonline.com/phil-mcgraw-reveals-why-dr-phil-is-ending-and-whats-next-exclusive-198370
Now We Know Why Lauren London & Jonah Hill Didn’t Have Chemistry in ‘You People”
After the Netflix movie ‘You People’ starring an all-star cast of comedians including Eddie Murphy, debuted on Netflix, fans seemed split on whether they liked the movie. A lot of people said the pairing of Lauren London’s character with Jonah Hill’s character was unrealistic. They had a kissing scene that was very awkward and now we know why. Source:https://twitter.com/big_business_/status/1621951465764921344