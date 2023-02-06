The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce Makes Grammy History

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Beyonce Makes Grammy History
Beyonce made history last night when she won and accepted her 32nd Grammy award making her the most decorated Grammy winner in history.
Lizzo Thanks Beyonce
Beyonce did not win any of the Big 3 Awards. She did not win Song of the Year, Record of the Year or Album of the Year. Lizzo won Record of the Year and thanked Beyonce.
Will Smith Dropped Out of Surprise Grammys Performance, Questlove Says
Will Smith was originally supposed to be a part of the Grammys hip-hop tribute but had to back out due to production on ‘Bad Boys 4,’ which has started. The original tribute was 23 minutes and was cut down to 14 minutes
Nia Long Was Almost in Charlie’s Angel
When Nia Long made the promo rounds for the Netflix movie, You People, it was revealed in an interview that she auditioned for Lucy Liu’s role in Charlie’s Angel and didn’t get the job because she looked too old next to Drew Barrymore. Nia and Drew Barrymore talked about it on Drew’s daytime talk show. The women agreed that only a man would comment about eyebrows and Drew added that Nia and Lucy are actually the same age.