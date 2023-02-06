The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Beyonce Makes Grammy History

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!

Beyonce Makes Grammy History

Beyonce made history last night when she won and accepted her 32nd Grammy award making her the most decorated Grammy winner in history.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXnnucnZyek

Lizzo Thanks Beyonce

Beyonce did not win any of the Big 3 Awards. She did not win Song of the Year, Record of the Year or Album of the Year. Lizzo won Record of the Year and thanked Beyonce.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azg3JiCs3Bg

Will Smith Dropped Out of Surprise Grammys Performance, Questlove Says

Will Smith was originally supposed to be a part of the Grammys hip-hop tribute but had to back out due to production on ‘Bad Boys 4,’ which has started. The original tribute was 23 minutes and was cut down to 14 minutes

Source: https://variety.com/video/will-smith-grammys-hip-hop-tribute-questlove/

Nia Long Was Almost in Charlie’s Angel

When Nia Long made the promo rounds for the Netflix movie, You People, it was revealed in an interview that she auditioned for Lucy Liu’s role in Charlie’s Angel and didn’t get the job because she looked too old next to Drew Barrymore. Nia and Drew Barrymore talked about it on Drew’s daytime talk show. The women agreed that only a man would comment about eyebrows and Drew added that Nia and Lucy are actually the same age.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0F2xpA5ddQ8