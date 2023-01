WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Marshawn Wolley from the African American Coalition of Indianapolis and Rep. Earl Harris Jr. of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus join us for a preview of bills and initiatives their organizations are supporting at watching for the 2023 Legislative Session at the Indiana Statehouse.

“Open Lines with Cameron Ridle” airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.