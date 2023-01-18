The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Leslie Jones Says There’s No Quitting

HomeEntertainment Buzz

Sheryl Lee Ralph Won Best Supporting Actress at the Critics Choice Awards

Leslie Jones Says There’s No Quitting

Here is Leslie Jones with a word that many of us could use today. She was on The View when she was asked if it is true that at one time she was considering quitting comedy. She said there is no such thing as quitting

Alpha Kappa Alpha Has New Celebrity Members

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. has inducted four honorary members into their sisterhood. Track and Field Olympian Allyson Felix, Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, gospel artist and syndicated radio host Erica Campbell, and Grammy-winning artist Patti Labelle were all inducted at a ceremony over the weekend in Washington, DC. 

