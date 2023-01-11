HomeEntertainment Buzz

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Eddie Murphy Took A Jab At Will Smith

Eddie Murphy Took A Jab At Will Smith

Eddie Murphy received a lifetime achievement award during the Golden Globes awards last night and he had this advice for up and coming artists in the room. 

Source: https://twitter.com/goldenglobes/status/1613024504149671937

Angela Bassett Becomes First Marvel Actor or Actress to Win A Golden Globe Award

Angela Bassett made history last night when she became the first actor or actress to win a Golden Globe award from the Marvel Universe. She won for her role in Black Panther. During her speech she paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/angela-bassett-black-panther-wakanda-forever-star-becomes-first-mcu-actor-to-win-golden-globe/

Kevin Hart Says This—Not Cocaine—Is The Real Drug

Kevin Hart said in a recent interview that this—not cocaine—is the real drug.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CnPxfcKIJ98/

Malcolm Jamal Warner and Sherri Shepherd????

Back in 2009, Sherri Shepherd had a sitcom loosely based on her life, titled Sherri. It ran on Lifetime for one season. In it, Malcolm Jamal Warner played her ex-husband. The two were reunited on her talk show and let’s say things got a little spicy. Listen…I think we all had a crush on Malcolm Jamal Warner at some point.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrsCOLZbjXI

