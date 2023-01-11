Hogsett announces $80 million in Lilly Endowment grants for Indy Parks

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — $80 million in grants from the Lilly Endowment are going towards 42 Indy Parks.

James, a third grader, loves playing games at the park with his friends and his nanny, Max Cunningham.

“We’re always checking out the parks here in Indianapolis. He loves going out to all these different places. There’s so many cool facilities,” Cunningham said.

The four grants include:

$71,900,000 to the City of Indianapolis Department of Parks & Recreation to support improvements in 42 parks located in all nine townships of Marion County.

$2,600,000 to the Eagle Creek Park Foundation to support improvements at the westside park.

$2,500,000 to the Friends of Garfield Park to support improvements at the southside park.

$3,000,000 to the Holliday Park Foundation to support improvements at the northside park.

The projects align with the Indy Parks’ five-year plan launched in 2017.

This plan prioritizes parks based on geographic diversity, visitation rates and park amenity conditions as well as race, income and other demographics of the census blocks near the park.

Read more from WRTV here