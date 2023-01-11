Flights delayed out of Indianapolis, nationwide due to FAA system error

Kenny Kixx brings years of experience between Hot 96 3 (WHHH) Boom 102.9 and here on 106.7 WTLC. His time as a nightclub DJ has finely tuned his feel for the music that moves the people. He also shows this connection to his audience via his consistent social media presence on Twitter, Facebook and Instgram.

INDIANAPOLIS — Flights throughout the country are delayed as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) works to correct a “critical system error”.

Flights at all US airports are being held at the gate until 9:30 a.m. EST, at the earliest, after an outage was reported to the FAA’s Notice to Air Missions System.

At Indianapolis International Airport, between 9 a.m. and noon at least 2,220 people are hoping to fly out of Indianapolis and more than 10,000 people have flights out of IND that may be affected by the outage.

As of 8:45 a.m., there were a total of nine cancellations at Indianapolis International.

FAA announced that flights began to resume just after 9 a.m. throughout the nation.

Flights inbound to IND from either Atlanta or Newark will be landing at IND as those airports were forced into departures due to air traffic backups.

Read more from WRTV here