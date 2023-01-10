The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Erick Sermon of EPMD is Out of Rehab

Karen Vaughn is bringing Real, Fun and Fab to your work day! Like many of her listeners, Karen Vaughn enjoys great music and compelling conversation. She gives a dose of both from 10am – 3pm on 106.7 WTLC. Karen is deeply committed to using her platform to inform, entertain and inspire. Her charisma, vibrancy and engaging sensibility allow her to not only develop entertaining programming, but to connect with her listeners instantly. Karen also serves as Operations Manager for Radio-One Indianapolis. She comes from Radio-One Philadelphia where she continues to handle 10am – 3pm on 100.3 WRNB and was also Operations Manager for WRNB, WPHI and WPPZ. Her radio broadcasting expertise has earned her numerous honors and awards throughout her career. She has been honored as Assistant Program Director and Music Director of the Year from Billboard Magazine. Her Radio show has also been nominated for Urban Radio Personality/Show of the year and Karen has been inducted in the Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame in Ohio. A graduate of Philadelphia’s Temple University, Karen has represented the March of Dimes, The Sister to Sister Foundation, and American Heart Association as a spokesperson. Karen’s community outreach programs through her ‘Karen Cares’ brand have given hundreds of South Florida women spa makeovers, career and resume workshops, and work/life balance services. In addition to books for children and providing families with their holiday needs in Indianapolis. From her strong community connect, in 2008 she launched an interactive life-balance website for working women www.workingdivas.com™. As a mother balancing family, work and motherhood, Karen crafted Working Divas™ to empower women to put themselves first and enjoy the “bliss” that life has to offer. “Women have to find ways to manage daily demands and still achieve happiness in their lives,” says Karen. As a premiere endorser and voiceover actress, top Brands have solicited Karen to represent them. She has endorsed, Ulta Beauty, OWN-TV, Remy Martin, Red Robin, Comcast, Dove, Marshalls, Lipton, Khol’s, Noxzema, Disney, Danielle’s Weave Salon, Royal Caribbean International, Empress Hair Care and Ideal Baby Store. Celebrated for her engaging personality and her in-depth interviews…Lionel Richie boasted, “Karen has the magic.” Tyler Perry says, “I love being on Karen’s Show, she does the best interviews.” She has welcomed into the studio Ella Mai, Maxwell, El DeBarge, Suze Orman, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jay Z, John Legend, Jamie Foxx, Eddie LeVert and Boris Kodjoe to name a few. Karen has worked in major markets across the country including Miami, Washington, DC, Cleveland and Baltimore. Tune into Karen to experience a fresh approach to television, radio and the web. Karen Vaughn -Working Mom…Working Media! Karen is represented by the Law Offices of Joseph H. Davis and The Russ PR Agency.

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn on weekdays live at 1:15pm

Sherri Shepherd Gives Barbara Walters Her Flowers

Sherri Shepherd’s show was off last week so this week upon her return she did her tribute for Barbara Walters. Just for context, in 2007 when Sherri joined The View someone thought that two black women would have the same perspective-oh ok

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGKRW4kH1ks

Erick Sermon of EPMD is Out of Rehab

Erick Sermon of EPMD took to social media to celebrate seven months of sobriety. He was addicted to opioids. He also shared that his mother has stage 4 cancer in three parts of her body. He wrote, believe me, through all of this I love life. I just wanna find a different way to function in it

Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/erick-sermon-is-fresh-out-of-rehab-7-months-clean/

It’s Been Two Years, Why Is Atlanta Housewife, Kenya Moore Still Not Divorced?

Kenya Moore was on the Tamron Hall Show where she shared what is holding up her divorce from Marc Daly. Say what you want about Kenya, but she has been handling her business. She has Real Housewives, a hair care line and she is on a new reality show called Special Forces. She definitely gets tuh da bag!

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIAQFYur88E

El DeBarge Arrested For Drug & Weapon Possession

El DeBarge was arrested at a gas station recently after he got into a verbal exchange with police officers.

Reportedly, El DeBarge was parked at the gas station, and the cops noticed that his tags were expired.As they approached the vehicle, they saw a baton, which is illegal. After searching the vehicle, the cops also found pepper spray and narcotics. El Debarge posted a $25,000 bond, and he will be back in court in March to face all his charges.