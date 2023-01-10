The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Erick Sermon of EPMD is Out of Rehab

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn on weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update below!
Sherri Shepherd Gives Barbara Walters Her Flowers
Sherri Shepherd’s show was off last week so this week upon her return she did her tribute for Barbara Walters. Just for context, in 2007 when Sherri joined The View someone thought that two black women would have the same perspective-oh ok
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGKRW4kH1ks
Erick Sermon of EPMD is Out of Rehab
Erick Sermon of EPMD took to social media to celebrate seven months of sobriety. He was addicted to opioids. He also shared that his mother has stage 4 cancer in three parts of her body. He wrote, believe me, through all of this I love life. I just wanna find a different way to function in it
Source: https://icecreamconvos.com/erick-sermon-is-fresh-out-of-rehab-7-months-clean/
It’s Been Two Years, Why Is Atlanta Housewife, Kenya Moore Still Not Divorced?
Kenya Moore was on the Tamron Hall Show where she shared what is holding up her divorce from Marc Daly. Say what you want about Kenya, but she has been handling her business. She has Real Housewives, a hair care line and she is on a new reality show called Special Forces. She definitely gets tuh da bag!
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIAQFYur88E
El DeBarge Arrested For Drug & Weapon Possession
El DeBarge was arrested at a gas station recently after he got into a verbal exchange with police officers.
Reportedly, El DeBarge was parked at the gas station, and the cops noticed that his tags were expired.As they approached the vehicle, they saw a baton, which is illegal. After searching the vehicle, the cops also found pepper spray and narcotics. El Debarge posted a $25,000 bond, and he will be back in court in March to face all his charges.